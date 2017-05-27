LONDON - Britain reduced its terror threat level from "critical" to "severe" Saturday after a series of raids by police investigating the Manchester Ariana Grande concert bombing.

The change indicates another terrorist attack is highly likely, rather than imminently expected.

A bomb disposal unit stops outside a street in Moss Side, Manchester. PHIL NOBLE / Reuters

Prime Minister Theresa May said soldiers who have been patrolling streets would be withdrawn gradually from midnight Monday.

It comes as police continue their investigation into the bombing, which killed 22 people.

An area of Moss Side in Manchester was evacuated as officers searched property in an operation linked to Monday's bomb attack.

This is a developing story.