A possible suicide blast during an Ariana Grande concert in England on Monday night left at least 19 people dead, 50 wounded and witnesses stunned.

Ivo Delgado, who attended the show at Manchester Arena, told NBC News that a loud bang occurred after the event had ended and he was waiting in line to leave.

Then he saw smoke, people lying on the floor and someone with a blood face.

"People started screaming and going to the other side of the arena," he said.

Video from inside the venue showed concert-goers rushing through the aisles. Outside, a mass of people could be seen racing down long flights of stairs.

The chaos outside #manchesterarena when we were all trying to get outI hope everyone is okay ️ #Manchester pic.twitter.com/ISgx3AzJTF — jordan mcbrearty (@JSMcbrearty) May 22, 2017

Another concert goer, Robert Tempkin, described confusion after the bang, telling the BBC that some people said they'd seen blood, while others believed the sound was the popping of balloons.

Attendee Catherine Macfarlane described it as a "huge explosion."

"You could feel it in your chest," she said. "It was chaotic. Everybody was running and screaming and just trying to get out."

One concertgoer, 22-year-old Majid Khan, told The Independent: "I and my sister, along with a lot of others were seeing Ariana Grande perform at Manchester Arena, and we were all exiting the venue when around 10:40-10:45 p.m.-ish, a huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone and we were all trying to flee the arena."

People hug as armed police stand guard at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande on May 22, 2017 in Manchester, England. Peter Byrne / AP

He added, "It was one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit Trinity Way and that was blocked so everyone was just running to any exit they could find as quickly as they could.

"Everyone was in a huge state of panic, calling each other as some had gone to the toilet whilst this had gone off, so it was just extremely disturbing for everyone there."