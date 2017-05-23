Rock icon Peter Hook's daughter was caught in the aftermath of a deadly suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday.

The founding member of Joy Division and New Order said his daughter was safe, but tweeted his sympathy to other families after the attack at Britain's Manchester Arena.

My daughter made it home safe from Ariana Grande last night. My heart goes out to all parents & those involved. Manchester stay strong. X — Peter Hook (@peterhook) May 23, 2017

The 61-year-old bassist achieved fame with Joy Division, the legendary Manchester band. Its remaining members formed New Order in 1980 following the suicide of singer Ian Curtis.

Hook left New Order in 2007.