President Donald Trump branded those responsible for the deadly suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert and other terrorist attacks "evil losers" on Tuesday.

"So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives, murdered by evil losers," he said in Bethlehem while standing next to Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas. "I won't call them monsters because they would like that term, they would think that is a great name."

He added: "I will call them, from now on, losers because that's what they are: losers."

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Moment Blast Shook Manchester Arena Caught on Camera 0:33 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/950876739891" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Children were among those killed in a suicide attack after Ariana Grande performed at Britain's Manchester Arena, police said early Tuesday.

The battle against extremism has topped Trump's agenda during the first foreign trip of his presidency. He called on the Islamic world to unify and "drive out" terrorism in a speech in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.