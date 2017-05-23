President Donald Trump branded those responsible for the deadly suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert and other terrorist attacks "evil losers" on Tuesday.

"So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives, murdered by evil losers," he said in Bethlehem while standing next to Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas. "I won't call them monsters because they would like that term, they would think that is a great name."

He added: "I will call them, from now on, losers because that's what they are: losers."

Later, in a speech at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, Trump said the thoughts and prayers of the American people were with the victims and their loved ones in Manchester.

"You've seen just a horrible thing going on," the president said at the top of his speech, where he was joined by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials. "Horrific, horrific injuries. Terrible. Dozens of innocent people. Beautiful young children, savagely murdered in a heinous attack upon humanity."

Trump, noting that in a weekend address in Saudi Arabia he had called on nations to "drive out" terrorists, said at the Israel Museum that the world must "obliterate this evil ideology and protect and defend our citizens and people of the world."

"All civilized nations must be united in this effort," he said. "This trip is focused on that goal, bringing nations together around the goal of defeating the terrorism that threatens the world and crushing the hateful ideology that drives it so hard and seems to be driving it so fast."

Children were among those killed in a suicide attack after pop star Grande performed at Britain's Manchester Arena, police said early Tuesday.

Trump spoke with British Prime Minister Theresa May, the White House said.

"The two leaders agreed that this attack — which targeted teenage children and their friends at a joyous event — was particularly wanton and depraved," the White House said in a statement.

"The president reassured the prime minister that Americans stand with the people of the United Kingdom and that our resolve will never waiver in the face of terrorism. He offered American aid in the United Kingdom's investigation and vowed to continue the mutual fight against terrorism."