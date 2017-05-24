LONDON — The suicide bomber who killed 22 people after an Ariana Grande concert in England probably was not a lone-wolf attacker, a senior British official said Wednesday as three more suspects were arrested.

"It seems likely, possible, that he wasn't doing this on his own," Amber Rudd told the BBC, adding that "he was known" to intelligence services. As home secretary, she is responsible for the country's crime policy, counter-terrorism and immigration.

British Home Secretary Amber Rudd attends a vigil in Manchester on Tuesday. BEN STANSALL / AFP - Getty Images

Police later told NBC News that three men had been detained in connection with the case in south Manchester on Wednesday.

U.S. intelligence officials previously told NBC News that Salman Abedi — the 22-year-old British national who is believed to have blown himself up — had ties to al Qaeda and had received terrorist training abroad.

The United Kingdom raised its terrorist threat level to "critical" — the highest category — in the wake of the attack.

Troops were sent to key locations in London, such as Buckingham Palace, the prime minister's residence at 10 Downing Street, Parliament and foreign embassies.

More armed police were also being deployed on London's streets, according to Cmdr. Jane Connors, who in charge of securing the capital.

Separately, London police said they had a arrested a man with a knife near Buckingham Palace, adding in a statement that the incident was not thought to be "terrorist related."

Rudd said up to 3,800 soldiers would be deployed on Britain's streets, freeing up police officers to carry out patrols and investigations.

Officials believe this will allow police to fight the threat of further extremist action against civilian targets, amid fears that another attack may be imminent.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Manchester Attack: Another Attack May Be Imminent, PM Says 2:58 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/951730755909" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Meanwhile, the Palace of Westminster — the meeting place for both Houses of Parliament — was also closed to all "non-pass holders."

"All tours, events and banqueting will be cancelled with immediate effect," according to a statement issued Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, France's interior minister said that Abedi was believed to have traveled to Syria and had "proven" links to ISIS. He did not provide details.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack on Tuesday but did not provide any evidence.

A woman stands next to flowers left for the victims of a suicide attack targeting Ariana Grande fans in the English city of Manchester. Emilio Morenatti / AP

Jon Rouse, a health official, said the bombing also left more than 60 people wounded, some with life-threatening injuries.

"We are now treating 64 individuals ... of those approximately 20 are receiving critical care, that means very urgent care," he told Sky News.