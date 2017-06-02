LONDON — The critically injured mom of the Manchester concert bomber's youngest victim has finally been told of her daughter's death.

Eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos was among 22 people killed in a suicide attack targeting fans leaving an Ariana Grande concert last month.

Saffie Rose Roussos PA via AP

NBC News' U.K. partner ITV News reported Thursday that the girl's mother, Lisa Roussos, is awake after her condition improved enough to be taken off life support and "aware of the situation."

Saffie's elder sister Ashlee Bromwich was also injured by the blast.

Citing a post on the Leyland Memories Facebook group, ITV News quoted family friend Mike Swanny as saying he had spoken to Saffie's father, Andrew.

"[Lisa] is awake and out of surgery, she is talking, and is fully aware of the situation and is now out of any danger," Swanny's said. "[Ashlee] ... is also out of danger and is talking to her mother. Now they can start to deal and rebuild their lives. I hope this news will make everyone smile as this is the best news we've had through this tragedy."

Late Thursday, police in the northern English city released more images of attacker Salman Abedi as they attempted to piece together his movements in the days before the May 22 blast.

Latest update - Anyone with information should call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline in confidence on 0800 789321. pic.twitter.com/Tde39GyAmJ — G M Police (@gmpolice) June 1, 2017

Detectives have confirmed that Abedi left the U.K. for Libya between April 15 and May 18 and bought some parts of the bomb after arriving back in the country.