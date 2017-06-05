One of Manchester Bomber’s Brothers Released Without Charges

One of two brothers of Salman Abedi, the suicide bomber who killed 22 people after a concert last month in Manchester, England, has been released without charges, police said Monday.

The man, whose name Greater Manchester Police haven't made public, was arrested in the Shoreham-on-Sea area of Sussex after the explosion following a performance by Ariana Grande on May 22.

Another of Abedi's brothers, identified as Hashem Abedi, 20, was arrested on May 23 in Tripoli, Libya, where he is accused of plotting attacks inside Libya. The men's father, Ramadan Abedi, was arrested in Tripoli the following day.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed May 24: Father and Brothers of Suspected Bomber Arrested 2:21 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/952656451728" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Hashem Abedi left for Libya on April 16, but he was in "constant contact" with his brother Salman, according to a statement last month by the Libyan Foreign Ministry. The statement said Hashem Abedi told investigators that he and Salman Abedi were members of ISIS.