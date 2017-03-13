A video purporting to show Michael Brown hours before he was shot to death by police in Ferguson, Missouri has sparked a new wave of anger ─ but no more clarity ─ about a 2014 killing that prompted a national debate on race and policing.

A crowd of protesters gathered outside Ferguson Market & Liquor Sunday night, calling for a boycott of the store where the footage was apparently shot. Videos of the protest shared on social media show police taking two people into custody. But Ferguson and St. Louis County police did not return messages seeking details.

The previously unreleased video, included in a new documentary on Brown's death, appears to be shot by a surveillance camera inside Ferguson Market & Liquor early on Aug. 9, 2014, several hours before the fatal confrontation. Jason Pollock, who made the documentary, "Stranger Fruit," which debuted at South by Southwest on Saturday, has said it shows Brown trading marijuana for a box of cigarillos.

That, Pollack has said, raises questions about police assertions that Brown had been suspected of robbing the store of cigarillos later that day.

But the market disputes the filmmaker's interpretation.

"There was no transaction, no deal made for what he [Michael Brown] had in that bag, "Jay Kanzler, a lawyer who represents the store's owners and workers, told NBC News.

Kanzler said no one from the film interviewed him or his clients about the footage.

Protest outside the Ferguson Market in Ferguson, Missouri, March 12, 2017. @search4swag

Brown's family, which has sued Ferguson for Michael Brown's death, declined to comment on the video, a spokesman for the family's lawyer said.

In the documentary, Brown's mother, Lesley McSpadden, says in the film that "there was some type of exchange."

The footage, culled from a single camera, does not shed new light on the shooting itself. Police have declined to say if the video was authentic, but have said any additional videos not already public were irrelevant to their investigation. A grand jury declined to indict the officer who shot Brown, Darren Wilson.

Critics of the police's handling of the shooting and its aftermath have accused authorities of maligning Brown's character by releasing a different video from inside the store showing him pushing a worker and taking cigarillos.

To those critics, the emergence of the new video helps prove their point.

"We are interpreting a video. It can be interpreted in multiple ways, that's true. But it's also likely true that police know about this and decided to run with a story that was likely inaccurate," said Brendan Roediger, a professor at St. Louis University School of Law.

In the newly released video, Brown sets down an object on the counter, which the clerk smells. Brown is then given a box of cigarillos and begins to leave but returns and hands the cigarillos back to the clerk.

This is where differing interpretation begins.

Kanzler said the newly released video was handed over to authorities at the same time as the footage showing Brown forcing his way out of the store.

"I'm not sure why it has not been talked about before," Kanzler said.