Gaza Cease-Fire Holds as Indirect Peace Talks Re-Open in Cairo

Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed Israel-Hamas cease-fire holding 0:28 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/317124163558" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

CAIRO -- An Egyptian-brokered cease-fire halting the Gaza war held into Monday morning, allowing Palestinians to leave homes and shelters as negotiators agreed to resume talks in Cairo. The truce took effect just after midnight (5 p.m. ET), preceded by heavy rocket fire toward Israel. In Cairo, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said the cease-fire would allow humanitarian aid into battered Gaza neighborhoods and the reopening of indirect talks on a more lasting and comprehensive deal.

On Monday morning, high school students in Gaza filed the streets as they headed off to pick up their graduation certificates after the Education Ministry said they'd be ready. People waited to buy fuel for generators as power and communication workers struggled to fix cables damaged in the fighting. Long lines formed at ATMs. In Cairo, negotiators said talks would resume at 11 a.m. (4 a.m. ET) Monday. The monthlong war, pitting the Israeli military against rocket-firing Hamas militants, has killed more than 1,900 Palestinians, the majority civilians, Palestinian and U.N. officials say. In Israel, 67 people have been killed, all but three of them soldiers, officials there say.

IN-DEPTH

SOCIAL

Woke up to a new 72 hour ceasefire after a barrage just before midnight. Today's looking promising, now for my morning coffee. -Lerner (@LTCPeterLerner) August 11, 2014

So there is a truce in #Gaza.But this is a pause in the fighting,not a solution Next comes talks,which have led nowhere once.This isn't over -Bill Neely (@BillNeelyNBC) August 10, 2014

- The Associated Press