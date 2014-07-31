Israel Calls Up Another 16,000 Reserves for Gaza Fighting

JERUSALEM — Israel's military said Thursday it was calling up another 16,000 reserves, a move that allows it to substantially widen its 23-day campaign against Islamic militants in the Gaza Strip. The new call-up orders follow another day of intensive fighting, in which 116 Palestinians and three Israeli soldiers were killed. It also coincides with stalled diplomatic efforts to end the war, which has already claimed more than 1,360 Palestinian lives — most of them civilians -- and reduced entire Gaza neighborhoods to rubble.

Fifty-six Israeli soldiers and three civilians on the Israeli side have died in the campaign, as Palestinians have fired hundreds of rockets at Israel -- some reaching major cities -- and carried out attacks inside Israel through tunnels beneath the heavily guarded frontier. Israel has now called up a total of 86,000 reserves during the Gaza conflict, which it launched on July 8 to try to end rocket fire from Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza. An initial aerial campaign was widened into a ground offensive on July 17.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed U.S. Condemns Deadly Strike of Another U.N. School in Gaza 2:56 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/313715267987" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

In-Depth

- The Associated Press