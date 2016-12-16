Obama Administration Extends Deadline for Healthcare.gov

The Obama administration is giving consumers a few extra days to sign up on HealthCare.gov in time for health insurance coverage to take effect Jan. 1.

The new deadline is 11:59 p.m. Pacific time on Monday, Dec. 19, says Kevin Counihan, CEO of the federal health insurance markets.

A man fills out an information card during an Affordable Care Act outreach event hosted by Planned Parenthood for the Latino community in Los Angeles, California September 28, 2013. JONATHAN ALCORN / Reuters file

The unexpected extension was announced after close of business Thursday. Counihan said it's due to strong interest.

Related: Repeal Obamacare? Maybe Not

The old deadline was Thursday.

The Obama administration has set a goal of signing up 13.8 million people for 2017, a modest increase. So far enrollment is running about on par with last year, but the share of new customers is down.

Open enrollment ends Jan. 31.

President-elect Donald Trump and the GOP Congress have vowed to repeal and replace the 2010 health care law.