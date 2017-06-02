A Belgian man has been charged with being a leader of the terror group that killed 130 people in Paris in 2015, Belgian officials said Friday.

The Belgian prosecutor's office said that a man identified as Yassine A. was charged Wednesday with "terrorist assassinations" and of being "a leader in the activities of a terrorist group."

New lettering appears on the facade of the Bataclan concert hall in Paris in 2016. Apaydin Alain / Sipa USA

Prosecutors said the suspect will be remanded in custody for one month, but declined to share any more information.

The November 2015 attack left 130 dead when militants targeted a concert hall, a stadium and restaurants and bars in the French capital. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attacks.