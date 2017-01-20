Barack and Michelle Obama Detail Next Steps

It's the end of the era.

As Barack and Michelle Obama exit the White House for the final time as sitting president and first lady, they're looking ahead to continuing their service to the public through a foundation bearing their name.

"The work of perfecting our union is never finished, and we look forward to joining you in that effort as fellow citizens," the nation's 44th president said in a video released online Friday.

The Obama Foundation is laying the groundwork for a presidential center based on the South Side of Chicago, where it will team up with projects throughout the city and around the country.

The foundation's mission centers around the concept of citizenship and contributions to society that bring on social change.

As we look forward, I want our first steps to reflect what matters most to you. Share your thoughts with me at https://t.co/fGUxlpLVue. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017

But before then, the outgoing first family is more than ready to take it easy after eight years of running the country.

"First, we're going to take a little break," Michelle Obama said in the video as her husband flashed a thumbs up. "We're finally going to get some sleep and take time to be with our family. And just be still for a little bit."

Immediately following Friday's inauguration events, the Obama's plan to skip town to Palm Springs, a retreat where several other former presidents have escaped to just after their time in office.