Donald Trump misses his former life as a business tycoon and struggles with the workload and lack of "privacy" that comes with being President of the United States, according to an interview coinciding with his first 100 days in office.

"I loved my previous life. I had so many things going … this is more work than in my previous life," he told Reuters. "I thought it would be easier."

The interview came as the White House was sprinting to bolster its record of accomplishments ahead of the 100-day mark, announcing the outlines of a large tax reform plan, signing a slew of executive orders and working with congressional Republicans on health care and a spending bill to prevent a government shutdown.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Trump at 100 Days: 'I Miss My Old Life' With 'Less Work' 0:24 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/932076611907" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

"I'm a details oriented person. I think you would say that, but I do miss my old life," Trump said. "I like to work, so that's not a problem, but this is actually more work."

He added: "And while I had very little privacy in my old life, because you know I've been famous for a long time ... this is much less privacy than I've ever seen before."

PHOTOS: Trump's First 100 Days in Pictures

The president also touched on issues of war and peace during the wide-ranging conversation.

He said the U.S. could be headed toward a "major, major conflict" with North Korea over that nation's nuclear and missile programs, although he still hopes a peaceful resolution can be reached by applying diplomacy and economic sanction.

Trump being leader of the free world was "you know something, something that's really amazing," but added: "You're really into your own little cocoon because you have such massive protection that you really can't go anywhere."

"I liked to drive. I can't drive anymore," he added.