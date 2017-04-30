President Donald Trump used the occasion of his first 100th day in office to hold a campaign-style rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, touting his record and taking aim at the national media.

The president told a boisterous crowd of supporters that he was "thrilled" to be far away from Washington D.C. where members of the press were gathered for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

"As you know there's another big gathering taking place tonight in Washington D.C., did you hear about this? A large group of Hollywood actors and Washington media are consoling each other in a hotel ballroom in our nation's capital right now," Trump said. "They are gathered together for the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Without the president."

Trump spent the first few minutes of his speech criticizing his treatment by the media, using his standard refrain of "fake news."

"Media outlets like CNN and MSNBC are fake news. Fake News," Trump said. "And they're sitting and they're wishing in Washington - they're watching right now - they would love to be with us tonight. But they're trapped at the dinner, which will be very, very boring."

Before talking about own first 100 days, Trump told the crowd he first wanted to rate the media's record during his presidency.

As the president began to unload on the press, suggesting some members of the media supported his opponent Hillary Clinton, a protester was removed from the venue.

"Get 'em out of here. Get 'em out of here," Trump said, later praising the law enforcement officers in attendance.

Trump named two newspapers by name, the New York Times and the Boston Globe, in his attacks.

"Take the totally failing New York Times. Pretty soon they'll only be on the internet," Trump said. "The paper is getting smaller and smaller — it's starting to look like a comic book."

Ultimately, Trump declared the media had earned a "very, very big fat failing grade."

To the cheers of the crowd, Trump then listed numerous achievements he said he has accomplished in the first 100 days since the inauguration.

U.S. President Donald Trump leads a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. April 29, 2017. CARLOS BARRIA / Reuters

He included the administration's decision to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, his appointment of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, job creation, a crackdown on immigration and terrorism as some of his achievements.

America's relationship with world leaders was another highlight of his first 100 days, according to Trump.

He implied that he has refrained from labeling China a "currency manipulator" — as he pledged to do so as a candidate — because Chinese President Xi Jinping is helping the United States with North Korea.

"As you know I've been a big critic of China, and I've been taking about currency manipulation for a long time," Trump said. "So we have currency manipulation by China but China is helping us possibly or probably with the North Korean situation. It's a great thing."

Trump also remarked that coal mining jobs were returning and that he was reducing federal regulations "clearing up an environment of bureaucracy." He told the crowd Obamacare was dying and would be replaced, the Second Amendment would be protected, and gangs would be removed from the country.

Before closing his remarks, Trump reminded his supporters he was cracking down on immigration and his infamous wall along the U.S.-Mexico border would be built.

Trump also indicated that he would soon be making a decision about America's role in the Paris Climate Agreement.

During the rally, Trump criticized the former administration, saying he inherited a mess from President Barack Obama.

U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledges supporters as he leaves after speaking at a "Make America Great Again Rally" at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center April 29, 2017 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Alex Wong / Getty Images

On Feb. 25, Trump announced he wouldn't be attending the dinner on Twitter, but sent his best wishes.

I will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

Trump is the first president to miss a White House Correspondents' Association dinner since Ronald Reagan, who was recuperating from an assassination attempt at Camp David during the dinner in 1981.

Before the star-studded event kicked off, Hasan Minhaj — the Daily Show correspondent and the evening's host — told MSNBC's Jacob Soboroff the evening would "very interesting" without the president there.

Back in Washington D.C., as the dinner kicked off, Jeff Mason, president of White House Correspondents' Association, countered what Trump had said at the rally by reminding those at the dinner they were not, in fact, fake news.

"It is our job to report on facts and to hold leaders accountable," Mason said. "That is who we are. We are not fake news. We are not failing news organizations. And we are not the enemy of the American people."

Journalist Bob Woodward later echoed Mason's sentiment, saying: "Mr. President, the media is not fake news."