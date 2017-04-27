The View From Abroad: Trump’s 100 Days

LONDON — The reviews from around the world of President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office are in, and they're not good.

"Quite a few people are saying well, 'We're still here,'" joked Alastair Stewart, a top anchor at Britain's ITV News and an observer of global affairs for more than 40 years. But he was only half-joking. "There isn't all-out nuclear conflict, although it's openly talked about. I find that quite extraordinary," he said.

Interviews conducted by NBC NEWS in more a half-dozen countries revealed a similar feeling that the world has become more dangerous under Trump and that a major crisis, or worse, could be looming.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed How the world views Donald Trump's presidency 2:42 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/930916931509" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

"He is creating too much tensions, and I would say let's back off a little bit," cautioned Haeji Joh, a 26-year-old graduate student in South Korea, adding that the brinksmanship Trump is engaged in with North Korea is frightening.

Most military analysts expect North Korea would respond to a U.S. attack on Pyongyang by launching a massive artillery and missile strike on Seoul.

Five thousand miles away, a café owner named Suleman in the occupied West Bank was concerned by what he considered Trump's disregard for international diplomacy.

"Trump's presidency is on a path similar to his ownership of businesses. I feel like he's just gonna basically bankrupt the country," he said.

RELATED: Trump's 100 Days: Comprehensive coverage

In Germany, we found the impression that Trump is bent on destroying the European Union, though his support for Brexit and calling France's far-right Presidential candidate Marine Le Pen the strongest candidate ahead of last Sunday's first round of voting.

"You often get the feeling that he doesn't really think about what he does," said Niklas Kaul.

In Cairo, Nourhan Yasser, a 26-year-old claims assessor, didn't mince her words about the president.

"He's very arrogant," Yasser said. "He does whatever he wants, regardless of what other people think. He's making a lot of enemies."

Political analysts said Trump appears to be careening from international crisis to crisis without a clear foreign policy strategy, angering America's neighbors, Mexico and Canada, and flip-flopping on Syria by lobbing a few dozen missiles at the Assad regime his administration seemed to back few days before.

"I think our view, here, observing it as impartial reporters, is like a school report that says, 'The start wasn't as bad as it might have been, but can do and must do better,'" said the British anchor Stewart. "Until there's evidence of that, folks here I think will still look at the United States of America with a degree of fear."