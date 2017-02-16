One of millionaire murder suspect Robert Durst's old friends — who arrived in court with armed guards and his identity shrouded in mystery — will be back on the witness stand Thursday as prosecutors drill down on "The Jinx" star's troubled marriage.

Advertising executive Nick Chavin, 72, was the so-called secret witness lined up by prosecutors for a pre-trial hearing. His name was kept under wraps until he was called to testify on Wednesday afternoon — when he told the court that Durst's first wife, Kathie, was afraid of him.

Related: Durst Hearing Focuses on Mystery of 1982 Phone Call

Durst, 73, a scion of a massive real estate empire, is charged with murdering his confidante, writer Susan Berman, in Los Angeles in 2000. Prosecutors claim he was worried that she would implicate him in the death of Kathie Durst, who vanished in 1982. Durst denies killing either woman.

Chavin met Durst more than three decades ago through Berman, and became such good friends that Durst was the co-best man at his wedding. Although Chavin told The New York Times in 2001 that "Bobby didn't kill Kathie," he said on the stand that Kathie had complained to him that she was physically afraid of her husband.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed April 2016: Robert Durst Accepts Plea Deal on Weapons Charge 0:22 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/675424323713" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Durst, meanwhile, described Kathie as "impossible," Chavin testified.

"It was always a strange relationship," he said, adding that Durst said he had an open marriage and would go to bars with Chavin hoping to meet women.

Chavin also testified about Durst's close relationship with Berman, saying there was nothing she would not have done for him.

Related: The Millionaire Drifter Who Can't Run From His Past

Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney John Lewin asked Chavin whether he ever discussed with Berman if Durst might have been involved in his wife's disappearance. The defense, however, objected to the question as the Wednesday court session was called to an end.

His testimony continues Thursday on what's expected to be the final day of a three-day hearing to collect early testimony from three witnesses who prosecutors said could die before the murder trial starts or who felt threatened by Durst — even though he is serving a seven-year sentence on a gun possession charge.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed Dec. 20: Robert Durst: 'I Was High on Meth' While Filming 'The Jinx' on HBO 3:35 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/837469251556" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The other witnesses who testified during the hearing were:

Dr. Albert Kuperman, who was the associate dean of the New York City medical school where Kathie Durst was a student when she vanished in 1982 after calling him to say she was too sick to come in. Questioning focused on whether Kuperman knew for sure that it was Kathie Durst on the other end of the line, which is significant because it could bolster or undermine her husband's account of her whereabouts before she went missing.

Susan Giordano, who worked for Chavin and befriended Durst in 2002 while he was jailed for the death and dismemberment of his elderly neighbor, Morris Black. She testified that they had a platonic relationship but talked about getting a "love nest" and that he gave her $350,000 in gifts and loans. Giordano was called to the stand because she had stored boxes full of Durst's personal papers — and allowed producers of the HBO program, "The Jinx," to go through them before they were seized by police in 2015.

The defense claims that the contents of the boxes were privileged and should not be used as evidence at Durst's trial, but prosecutors contend that Durst waived that privilege when he gave "The Jinx" producers access.

"The Jinx" examined Durst's ties to his wife's disappearance and Berman's death, as well as the 2001 death and dismemberment of Black. The series ended with Durst blurting out on a hot microphone that he "killed them all."