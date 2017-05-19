Trump’s First Foreign Trip
President Donald Trump embarks on his first overseas trip since taking office just as a special counsel picks up the investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russia. Follow the events and itinerary over the next week as Trump meets with world government and religious leaders.
President Donald Trump embarks on his first overseas trip since taking office just as a special counsel picks up the investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russia. Follow the events and itinerary over the next week as Trump meets with world government and religious leaders.