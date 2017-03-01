Many House Democrats listening to President Donald Trump's speech to Congress on Tuesday could be seen wearing two types of pins: blue and red.

The blue pins read #ProtectOurCare and referred to Trump's threat to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act implemented by President Barack Obama.

Look closely and you’ll see Democrats at tonight’s #JointSession wearing this button to support the fight to #ProtectOurCare! pic.twitter.com/BiBN2GkNS9 — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) March 1, 2017

A Democratic source explained that the red pins were in the shape of a question mark, representing what critics say are unanswered questions surrounding Trump's tax returns, his ties with Russia and other policy plans.

A group of female Democratic lawmakers also wore white during Trump's speech, a nod to the women's suffrage movement that encouraged followers to dress in the color as a symbol of purity.