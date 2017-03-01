Feedback
Democrats Wear Blue and Red Pins During Trump’s Congress Speech

by Alex Moe

Many House Democrats listening to President Donald Trump's speech to Congress on Tuesday could be seen wearing two types of pins: blue and red.

The blue pins read #ProtectOurCare and referred to Trump's threat to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act implemented by President Barack Obama.

A Democratic source explained that the red pins were in the shape of a question mark, representing what critics say are unanswered questions surrounding Trump's tax returns, his ties with Russia and other policy plans.

A group of female Democratic lawmakers also wore white during Trump's speech, a nod to the women's suffrage movement that encouraged followers to dress in the color as a symbol of purity.

