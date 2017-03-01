A speech widely regarded as President Donald Trump's most presidential moment so far was "all him," according to Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump's first address to Congress on Tuesday saw him strike a more conciliatory tone than the one he's often employed since entering the White House in January.

Asked on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" whether anyone on Trump's team had influenced this change in tone, Pence said that "this was all him."

According to Pence, Trump "leads by asking questions," but on this occasion he said that "at the end of the end of the day [Trump] was literally re-writing the speech on the afternoon" before the address.

"President Donald Trump stepped up and told the American people where he wants to go," he said. "To see reception he got gave me great confidence that the agenda articulated last night is the right agenda for America."

During his address to Congress, Trump defended controversial policies pushed by his administration and outlined a bold agenda highlighted by immigration reform, an expansive infrastructure program and reform of the nation's health care system.

Pence, whose style has often contrasted with the more combative Trump, said that Americans elected the president because he is "a fighter" who was "willing to make his case and challenge his detractors."

He said that while Trump was looking forward to funding better infrastructure and striking new trade deals, his plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, would be first line line, "right out of the box," as he put it.