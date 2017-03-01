Play Facebook

President Donald Trump is delivering his first address to Congress after signaling a potentially seismic shift in his immigration policy on Tuesday.

"By finally enforcing our immigration laws, we will raise wages, help the unemployed, save billions of dollars, and make our communities safer for everyone," Trump will say, according to excerpts released ahead of the speech.

In a conversation with TV anchors earlier in the day, Trump said the "time is right" for a bipartisan immigration bill that could include a path to legal status for undocumented immigrants who have not committed serious crimes and said individuals seeking legal status would not need to leave the country first.

It was a remarkable suggestion from Trump, whose signature campaign promise was to build a wall on the southern border with Mexico and pledged to crack down on undocumented immigrants currently in the country. Trump's supporters rallied behind his hard-line stance on immigration and hammered his Republican rivals for taking softer stances on the issue.

The administration seemed ready to act on those campaign promises last week when the Department of Homeland Security unveiled a new immigration policy that expanded the power of authorities to deport those here illegally and increased border security.

And a hastily introduced executive action restricting travel from seven Muslim-majority countries caused chaos and protests at some American airports before being blocked by a federal court. Trump is expected to unveil a revised executive order on the issue this week. The move, uniformly slammed by Trump's opponents in Congress, prompted Democrats to invite dozens of accomplished immigrants to attend the speech.

But early speech excerpts signal Trump will strike a more conciliatory tone than the bombastic new president has done since entering the White House.

"The time for small thinking is over, the time for trivial fights is behind us, we just need the courage to share the dreams that fill our hearts, the bravery to express the hopes that stir our souls, and the confidence to turn those hopes and dreams to action. From now on, America will be empowered by our aspirations not burdened by our fears," Trump will say, according to the pre-released remarks.

He also is expected to defend his budget by pointing to increases in military spending. "My budget will also increase funding for our veterans...Our veterans have delivered for this nation and now we must deliver for them," he will say.

Trump's budget, unveiled this week, came under fire from some Republicans for cutting State Department funding and not giving a bigger increase to the Department of Defense.

The president will also call on Congress to "repeal and replace" and the Affordable Care Act, though White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said it is unlikely Trump would offer more details.

Spicer said the first part of the speech would focus on the president's jobs and economy message, likely bringing up trade deficits and including a discussion of what Trump will do to bring jobs back to the country. After speaking about the economy, Trump will turn to national security.

The press secretary used the words "radical Islamic terror" when describing some of the content that could come up in joint address remarks Tuesday night, but it was unclear whether or not Trump himself would use that language. He did use that phrase multiple times as a candidate, attacking then-President Barack Obama for not using the term.

Trump's address comes less than 40 days into a presidency that has so-far been defined more by controversies than legislative action.

He has yet to sign any substantial bills into law, and actions taken on his biggest campaign promises have largely stalled. A hastily introduced executive action restricting travel from seven Muslim-majority countries was blocked by a federal court, tensions continue to grow between the U.S. and Mexico over a proposed wall on the southern border, and Republican lawmakers have been lambasted at town halls over promises to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

It's led to Trump, one of the most unpopular presidential candidates ever to take the oath of office, holding a record low job approval rating for a newly inaugurated commander-in-chief. Just 44 percent of Americans say they approve of how Trump has handled his new job, while 48 percent say they disapprove.