RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — A royal greeting awaited President Donald Trump Saturday when he touched down in Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam and a leading regional power.

A president's first foreign visit is often read as a sign of the administration's policy priorities and no other U.S. leader has chosen the kingdom for their initial international foray.

King Salman met Trump and first lady Melania on the tarmac, and walked them back to the terminal on a red carpet lined by Saudi military. The party then held a brief ceremony in the terminal before the president's motorcade sped away from the airport.

American and Saudi flags lined the highways of the country's capital Riyadh, along with billboards featuring Trump's face.Trumpets played and jets flew overhead streaming red, white and blue colors.

The fanfare contrasted with the low-key reception offered to former President Barack Obama last year. That visit followed a fraying of U.S.-Saudi ties, while Trump's arrival is seen by both administrations as an opportunity to reset the relationship, especially after the nuclear agreement with Iran that Riyadh vehemently opposed.

Trump was also scheduled to meet with Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and participate in signing ceremonies for several agreements that "further solidify U.S.-Saudi security and economic cooperation," according to aides. In one such agreement, the Saudis are expected to purchase billions in U.S. military equipment over the next ten years.

The president is also expected to participate in three major meetings with Arab and Muslim leaders from around the globe, including an international event organized by the Saudis around his visit entitled the "Arab Islamic American Summit."

On Sunday, Trump is due to address the global Muslim community in what national security adviser H.R. McMaster called an "inspiring, but direct speech on the need to confront radical ideology."

Before leaving the United States Friday, Trump said he would use his trip to protect American interests.

Joining him on his voyage is a who's a who of White House senior staff, including his daughter and senior advisor Ivanka Trump, son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner, chief of staff Reince Preibus, White House press secretary Sean Spicer and chief strategist Steve Bannon.

The visit, which will be followed by stops in Israel, the Vatican and Belgium for a NATO meeting, comes after a presidential campaign marked by Trump's anti-Muslim and even anti-Saudi rhetoric.

During the presidential race, Trump criticized his Democratic adversary Hillary Clinton for taking money from Saudi Arabia and other countries that "want women as slaves and to kill gays."

He also said he saw Muslims "clapping and cheering" while the New York City's Twin Towers fell during the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States — a widely debunked claim, and pledged to stop Muslims from entering the country.

Early on in his presidency, Trump signed an eventually unsuccessful travel ban that barred citizens from a handful of Muslim-majority countries, although not Saudi Arabia.

Saphora Smith reported from London.