JERUSALEM — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters Monday that no apology would be forthcoming following President Donald Trump's disclosure of highly classified Israeli intelligence regarding ISIS to Russia.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks with reporters after departing Saudi Arabia en route to Israel aboard Air Force One on Monday. JONATHAN ERNST / Reuters

En route to Tel Aviv from Riyadh aboard Air Force One, Tillerson balked at the idea of the president saying sorry for sharing that information without first telling Israel.

"I don't know that there's anything to apologize for," he said. "To the extent the Israelis have any questions, or clarification, I'm sure we're happy to provide that."

After news of the disclosure leaked, Trump defended himself on Twitter — saying he had an "absolute right" to brief Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the intel.

But intelligence officials and lawmakers have warned of the repercussions it could have with international partners regarding future intelligence sharing with the United States.