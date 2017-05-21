President Donald Trump tempered his rhetoric on the Muslim world in a speech given in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, earning praise from some corners and condemnation from others.

His remarks in Riyadh tamped down the incendiary tenor Trump maintained during the 2016 campaign, which were pleasing to his base, but inflamed the opposition.

The relatively even keel stayed on target as the president read carefully from his teleprompter and avoided off-the-cuff remarks that got him into trouble in the past.

"This is not a battle between different faiths, different sects, or different civilizations," Trump said. "This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life, and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it," Trump said. "This is a battle between good and evil."

Many saw this speech to be quite moderate compared to what candidate Trump was known for.

Doesn't sound much like the speeches I heard on the campaign trail, when Miller took lead on speechwriting. https://t.co/RGO4sIVe9A — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) May 21, 2017

But some Iraqis who watched the speech in Baghdad weren't quite buying the president's latest line.

"He is trying now to change his real face by wearing a mask of the moderate president who takes care of Islam and Muslims," said Abdullah Jaffat, a 22-year-old college student. "Therefore, what has been said in the summit are just words."

"We have to wait until we see how he is going to deal with the problems of Arab and Islamic countries," said 47-year-old Iraq Ministry of Construction employee Laith Abdulhussein Hadi. "I hope he is going to succeed in this task. I hope he is going to support important steps that brings stability into Islamic countries."

Others said they shared that hope and said they have no other option.

"He mentioned before that he is going to deal in a tough way with terrorists and extremists," said Hassan AbdulKerim Shehalb, a 56-year-old engineer. "I hope he is going to succeed in his goal to eliminate terrorism in Iraq and the region. We have no other option now; we have to join Trump's coalition."

Though the speech seemed to steer away from the harsh criticisms the president had leveled at the Muslim world, it did not seem to bother his base.

What an Amazing Speech.. Trump with Roaring Ovation from over 50 Muslim Leaders in Saudi Arabia. #RiyadhSummit #TrumpinSaudi — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) May 21, 2017

That was BY FAR the greatest speech President Trump has ever given. This is what leadership looks like. #TrumpinSaudi #TrumpSpeech #MAGA — Daniel (@BlueThunder808) May 21, 2017

Still, some members of the global far-right movement did not care for the softened tone.

The truth is that Islam hates us, Saudis are the biggest sponsor of terrorism and our own culture is far superior to islam.#TrumpinSaudi — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) May 21, 2017

Initially noteworthy was Trump steering clear of his much-discussed "radical Islamic terrorism" label, which was pushed by Chief White House Strategist and former Breitbart Chairman Steven Bannon. Instead, he stuck to the foreign policy community's preferred "Islamic extremism."

.@POTUS stays away from inflammatory term: "radical islamic terrorism" instead calling it: "Islamic extremism." May reach broader audience. — Kristen Welker (@kwelkernbc) May 21, 2017

The very low bar has been cleared https://t.co/ZX2AEVaj7t — Shadi Hamid (@shadihamid) May 21, 2017

But then the president let an "Islamic terror" slip, quickly earning criticism.

*big cheer from the Trumpkin quarter* he just said "Islamic Terror". — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) May 21, 2017

Wait he just hastily said "Islamic and Islamist terror" I think they all including are pretending he didn't say it. Sorry doesn't count. — M. Zuhdi Jasser (@DrZuhdiJasser) May 21, 2017

Trump also said that the United States should not be responsible for driving out terrorists and extremists from the Middle East, instead insisting that the nations of region would have to decide their future for themselves.

"A better future is only possible if your nations drive out the terrorists and drive out the extremists," the president said. "Drive them out. Drive them out of your places of worship. drive them out of our community. drive them out of your Holy Land and drive them out of this Earth."

Before Trump spoke, King Abdullah kicked the event off with a few remarks of his own. Knowing the new administration's tendency to blame the Muslim religion for terrorism and extremism, Abdullah pointed the finger at Iran.

"The Iranian regime has been the spearhead of global terrorism since the Khomeni revolution in 1979," he said.

If there was any doubt about Saudi priorities with Trump, King Salman's speech left none: Iran, Iran. Iran. — Shibley Telhami (@ShibleyTelhami) May 21, 2017

Steve Bannon, arch-Islamophobe, is sitting through a Qur'an recital and a speech about the goals of the shari'ah by King Salman. Glorious. — Dr H.A. Hellyerد.إتش (@hahellyer) May 21, 2017

Trump didn't take the opportunity to address the many human rights abuses found in the Middle East, something that former President Barack Obama spoke to during his first visit to the region eight years ago. Instead, he said he only sought security for the region.

"We are not here to lecture — we are not here to tell other people how to live, what to do, who to be, or how to worship," Trump said. "Instead, we are here to offer partnership — based on shared interests and values — to pursue a better future for us all."

I miss George W. Bush. https://t.co/frHwactcip — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 21, 2017