The Obama administration is ending a policy, dubbed "wet foot, dry foot", which gave Cuban arrivals to the U.S. residency even if they didn't have visas, the White House announced Thursday.

"Effective immediately, Cuban nationals who attempt to enter the United States illegally and do not qualify for humanitarian relief will be subject to removal, consistent with U.S. law and enforcement priorities," President Obama said in a statement. "By taking this step, we are treating Cuban migrants the same way we treat migrants from other countries. The Cuban government has agreed to accept the return of Cuban nationals who have been ordered removed, just as it has been accepting the return of migrants interdicted at sea. "

The policy change has been in the works as the U.S. and Cuba work to cement changes in the relationship between the two countries. The changes include a path to return to Cuba for those unable to enter the U.S.

The policy puts Cuban emigrants who can reach America's shores on a expedited path to legal resident status. That status is granted after about a year.

The changes also come roughly one week before Obama leaves office. The president made a historic visit to the island nation last year— the first American president to do so since Calvin Coolidge made the trek nearly 90 years ago.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed NBC News Special Report: President Obama Meets Cuban President Raul Castro 41:35 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/649507907553" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The policy was added in a 1995 revision of the Cuban Adjustment Act, the 1966 policies intended to isolate Cuba that Obama has worked to eliminate. Cubans who were apprehended in the waters between the two countries, however, are returned to Cuba.

The policy was intended as a response to the Mariel Boat Lift, when Fidel Castro allowed thousands of Cubans to leave the island and head to the U.S.'s shores. The policy was designed to prevent future similar mass migration, while still recognizing the political ramifications of turning back Cubans, particularly in the Cuban American community where the opposition to the Castro regime has been fervent.

In January of last year, Sen. Marco Rubio backed a bill drafted by Rep. Carlos Curbelo, both Florida Republicans and both Cuban Americans, that would have limited refugee assistance for Cuban Americans who reached American shores. Cubans have generally been assumed to be political refugees and asylum seekers and gotten aid such as food stamps, disability and other tax-subsidized assistance, something not available to people who enter the country without a visa or other legal permission.

The bill was intended to prevent abuses of the program. His bill attempted to ensure only true asylum seekers and refugees fleeing persecution get the assistance. The Orlando Sentinel reported last year that some Cubans were collecting benefits while still living in Cuba. The benefits are granted through the Refugee Education Assistance Act, but the Cuban Adjustment Act's wet foot dry foot policy is what designates most Cuban migrants as refugees.

Advocates for ending the policy hailed the administration's move.

"This is a logical, responsible, and important step towards further normalizing relations with Cuba," James Williams, president of Engage Cuba, a non-profit group working to end the travel and trade embargo on Cuba said in a statement. "The 'wet foot, dry foot' policy has been an enduring problem that decades of hostility and isolation failed to solve. This change, which has long had strong bipartisan support, would not have been possible without the re-establishment of diplomatic relations with Cuba.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.