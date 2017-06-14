Amid Protests in Venezuela Medical Students Become Vital To Survival

The clashes in Venezuela between government forces and people protesting in the streets are entering its third month. Amid the chaos and the constant battle, a group of medical students and young doctors are risking their lives every day to offer first aid to those who get hurt.

The ‘Cascos Blancos, Cruces Verdes’, also known as the Green Cross or Green Helmets was started by three medical students during the first wave of heavy protesting against President Nicolás Maduro, back in 2014. It went dormant after those protests ended.

But in late March, the Venezuelan Supreme Court Justices issued a sentence dissolving the opposition-controlled National Assembly, sparking a new wave of unrest.

“Two of us went on our own to the first march right after the Supreme Court decision,” Federica Dávila told NBC News. “We ran into each other and we realized that there was a need for medical assistance. We started going out again to assist protesters and the national guard.”

Dávila, 23, one of the founders of the Green Helmets and a fourth-year medical student from the Central University of Venezuela (UCV), said their idea went viral. “Doctors with specialties started to join. In 2014, there were four of us, now there are 200 of us. About a 100 medical students, 100 doctors, some firefighters and even dentists,” Dávila said.

Wearing scrubs, backpacks, walkie-talkies and their white helmets with green crosses, these volunteers go out every day there is a protest. They have set up a system that works like emergency units during natural disaster, divided into three zones: red, orange and green. They give first aid to people at the front of the protest - that is usually the red zone. Then other volunteers transport people in their motorcycles or cars to the orange and green zones depending on their injuries. If the injuries are really bad the people hurt end up getting transported to a nearby hospital.

“The dynamic of the protests is such that the green zone [the safest one] can rapidly transform into a red zone”, said Dávila.

Most of the people they are treating are suffering from respiratory issues from the constant exposure to the tear gas used by the National Guard and the National Police. In more recent weeks, security forces started to intensify their response against protesters under orders of the Maduro regime. The Green Helmets have started to see more cases of people hurt by projectiles or tear gas canisters that are shot directly at protesters.

Venezuela is in the middle of one of the worst economic crises of its history, with a staggering inflation rate. According to the National Assembly, the inflation rate rose to 128 percent in May. The country is also struggling with a humanitarian crisis due to the massive shortages of food and medicines. Many Venezuelans don’t eat three meals a day and some die due to starvation or lack of the proper medicine.

“The support we have received nationally as well as internationally has been phenomenal,” explained José Di Giorgio, 38, a gastroenterologist who also volunteers with the Green Helmets. They get medical supplies from donations that they receive from all over the country. “A lot of the times we are walking down the street and people hand you a baggy with some gauze and peroxide, ” said Di Giorgio.

The group has also gotten donations with all kinds of medicine and medical supplies from all over the world, but especially from Latin America including packages that arrive from Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Colombia and Chile.

Both Dávila and Di Giorgio describe their work with the Green Helmets as a duty and a calling.

“One of the reasons I came back from Spain is because you always miss your country. To Venezuelans, Venezuela is the best country of the world,” said Di Giorgio. “It was this feeling of wanting to help others, and the necessity to do a little more for your country”.

Without a doubt the country’s political crisis has many divided along party lines, tensions are running high, and nowadays for some, every day is a struggle for survival.

“But we are impartial, our job is to mend people who get hurt,” Di Giorgio said. “Every day before going out we come close to the security forces and we tell them we are there if they need our help. The problem is that most of the time they don’t want our help”.

As the protests continue throughout the country, so does the need for the work of the Green Helmets. So far, they have shared their mission, structure and vision with other volunteer first-aid teams in 11 cities around the country.

“These young students, I am in awe and pleased with the commitment they have to this cause… they are there every day and they don’t rest,” noted Di Giorgio. “Even though I am older than most of them, is it contagious, their energy is.”

Members of the Green Helmets say they will continue on the streets as long as there is a need for their services. Their hope in the future is that they can grow into a natural disaster response team, and maybe do it in collaboration with the government, regardless of who sits as president.

