As if being the world's most valuable company wasn't enough for Apple, the tech titan is now branching into original content with its first show, "Planet of the Apps."

The reality show, which launched on Tuesday on Apple Music, has a simple premise: Entrepreneurs have 60 seconds on an escalator to pitch to judges, including Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow, Will.i.am, music producer Zane Lowe, and entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk.

Courtesy of Apple Music

The judges decide whether they want to hear more, and then vote on whether to mentor the contestant. The ideas that gain the most traction have a shot at winning $10 million in funding and a top spot on the app store.

A new episode is being released every Tuesday and is available to Apple Music subscribers.

At Apple's developer conference on Monday, CEO Tim Cook said the streaming service now has 27 million subscribers.

However, the company doesn't seem to be interested in taking on Amazon, Hulu and Netflix, three of the dominant companies in the original video programming space.

Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of internet software and services, told the Hollywood Reporter last year that despite having "Planet of the Apps" in the pipeline, Apple isn't "trying to compete with Netflix or compete with Comcast."

"We're not in the business of trying to create TV shows. If we see it being complementary to the things we're doing at Apple Music or if we see it being something that's innovative on our platform, we may help them and guide them and make suggestions," he said.

Apple has more programming planned for Apple Music subscribers, including "Carpool Karaoke," and a scripted show being helmed by Dr. Dre.