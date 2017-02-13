You can even tell Siri you love her. Be prepared for a full-on response. Ian Waldie / Bloomberg/Getty Images

It turns out that Apple's Siri is a big softie when it comes to Valentine's Day.

Whether you're looking for some love advice or want to probe deeper into Siri's own love life, you can now ask the trusty assistant a number of love-related queries.

Ask Siri if it has a boyfriend or girlfriend and you'll get some insight into your personal assistant's virtual life.

It seems even Siri can be commitment-phobic — other than to you, of course. We tried asking about its love life and were told: "My end-user license agreement is commitment enough for me."

If you'd like answer to some of life's more deeper questions, try asking, "Siri, what is love?" Or if you'd like a look into your own future, ask Siri, "When will I find true love?"

For the big day itself, you can also ask Siri to help you find a restaurant, make a reservation, or pick a playlist suitable for lovebirds. And if your hands are otherwise occupied, just tell Siri to take a selfie and she'll pull up the camera.

Or, if you're in a pinch, ask Siri for a quick pick-up line. You're bound to get a piece of wisdom — or at least a laugh.