Michelle Obama shed some light on life after the White House — and dropped some pearls of wisdom — on Tuesday to thousands of computer programmers gathered in San Jose, California for Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference.

The former first lady's appearance was kept a secret until Monday, when Apple CEO Tim Cook announced at the end of his keynote that Obama would be joining the group for a fireside chat. (Her husband was in Canada at the time.)

Cook described Obama as someone who has been a champion for inspiring young people to reach higher.

Thank you @MichelleObama for sharing your views on diversity & innovation, and for encouraging developers to make the world a better place. pic.twitter.com/IlJRBcb5Di — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 6, 2017

At the San Jose Convention Center, Obama took the stage alongside Apple's Lisa Jackson, who heads up the company's environment, policy, and social initiatives.

While the event was closed to the press, the techies in attendance made sure to live stream the event on Periscope and took to Twitter to share some of what Obama had to say.

Apple CEO Tim Cook announces that former First Lady Michelle Obama will hold a keynote address during the Apple Worldwide Developer Conference on June 5, 2017 in San Jose. Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images

That included some shade thrown at the current president. Obama said we're at a point as a country when problem solvers are needed, "who believe in the power of immigrants, believe that global warming is real."

LIVE on #Periscope: Michelle Obama will be speaking at WWDC https://t.co/KJeMVb0ulY — Nick Takayama (@ntakayama) June 6, 2017

Speaking of life after the White House, Obama said she is enjoying "just being able to sit calmly and listen," recalling what it was like to spend some time in a Tuscan villa where there was no noise.

"It's important to let your mind set and we are trying to do that before we get right back in it," she said.

There are also simple joys she now gets to experience, like answering the door at the home the Obamas moved into in Washington D.C.

Michelle Obama waxes on life after the White House, and doing simple things like "opening your own door" #wwdc2017 pic.twitter.com/QoQTlr69bF — Amy Tsai (@mousiechika) June 6, 2017

But of course, the former FLOTUS was also there to provide some inspiration at the event designed to fire up developers to create applications for Apple products.

And those experiences might not always be about money or scale, Obama said, telling developers that sometimes the most powerful things "are at a small and local level."

She encouraged developers to think about their "higher purpose" at a time when she said "committed problem solvers" are needed more than ever.

That also includes making room at the table for more diverse voices, she said.