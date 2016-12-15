NBC News wants to provide easy, friction-free access to our content at all points of the day — and that includes times when you're not on your smartphone.

We are actively building new experiences and iterating on current products with a focus on "voice," an emerging and dynamic interface that will powerfully help surface our journalism as we have with our web, mobile and TV apps.

And today, we're announcing the first of many steps forward.

NBC News has built an experience coming soon to Google Home, where users will be offered different types of news summaries.

For example, a user will be able to say, "OK Google, listen to NBC News" to hear the latest addition of NBC's Nightly News with Lester Holt or receive trending news highlights and headlines from nbcnews.com by calling out, "OK Google, talk to NBC News."

This is our first version of the product and we're eager to hear feedback. It was built with care by NBC's Samuel Harrell, Wilson Wang and Anthony Baker in collaboration with our partners at Google.