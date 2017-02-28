There's no reason to throw your computer out the window.

If you've noticed some websites have been loading slowly or not at all, you'll be relieved to know it's not you or your machine.

The culprit is an Amazon Web Services issue, which has caused "increased error rates" for east coast based websites Tuesday afternoon.

Parts of Amazon Web Services experienced an outage on Tuesday, February 28, 2017. Leon Neal / Getty Images

It's unclear what caused the issue. Amazon said in an update that they are continuing "to experience high error rates" in the affected area. The company said they "believe we understand root cause, and are working on implementing what we believe will remediate the issue."

Will update Twitter on this handle as we have new information. — Amazon Web Services (@awscloud) February 28, 2017

Amazon Web Services is Amazon's cloud storage company, which is used by many large companies, including Netflix and Expedia, and also relied on by small businesses to keep their web operations running smoothly.

The outage showed just how much many popular websites rely on Amazon Web Services.

"It's kinda terrifying how much of the internet is down because of the AWS outage right now," one person wrote.

It’s kinda terrifying how much of the internet is down because of the AWS outage right now. — Dan Barber (@_danbarber) February 28, 2017

So #s3 #AWS outage is a wonderful time to remember that the Internet was meant to be distributed, not centralized. #SinglePointOfFailure — Robert Munn (@robertdmunn) February 28, 2017

Amazon Technicians right now with the Amazon S3 Issues #AWS pic.twitter.com/AVPw4iNheR — MrPorky (@MrP0rky) February 28, 2017

While the outage may have caused some headaches, other people chose to see humor in the situation, even offering a suggestion to Amazon.

Hey @amazon, have you tried turning it off and on again? — The Practical Dev (@ThePracticalDev) February 28, 2017

Thanks @amazon for breaking the internet I get to go home early — Sarah Fran (@andsarahtweets) February 28, 2017