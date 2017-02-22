Yes, size does matter. At least when we're talking about smartphones, according to new survey results released before the start of the Mobile World Congress.

The annual mobile trade show kicks off next week in Barcelona, where we can expect to see a variety of new smartphones and mobile innovations. While the releases are being kept under wraps — for now — one thing is likely: They'll be big.

Over 67 percent of smartphone users say bigger is better when it comes to their phone's screen size, according to a survey of over 2,000 smartphone owners. The survey was commissioned by LG, which worked with a third party researcher to conduct the survey during the final week of January.

So just how important is having a big phone? Only 58 percent said size matters when it comes to cars, with 48 percent saying bigger is better for laptops. And for body parts (yes, they went there), only 29 percent said big was, well — a big deal.

And we love our phones so much that one in four people would rather give up sex for a month than use a phone with a cracked screen.

If you're in the market for a new smartphone, you'll want to keep your eye on what comes out of the Mobile World Congress next week, where many companies give consumers the first glimpse at their new releases.

The survey results were released as LG prepares to unveil its G6 smartphone at the trade show, where it is expected to face competition from Sony, Huawei and Nokia, among others.

Don't expect anything from Apple, which has long done its own thing when it comes to releasing new iPhones. And while Samsung will hold a launch event, the company is expected to stray from tradition and not release any Galaxy phones, following its Galaxy Note7 exploding battery debacle.