Snowed In? This App Can Help You Dig Out

Getting the snow shoveled off your driveway is now just as easy as ordering an Uber or Lyft.

Shovler, a snow shoveling app, has on-demand workers who will show up at your door with a shovel in hand, ready to clear all of that white stuff out of the way.

A man walks with a shovel past a snow bank in the Elmhurst section of the Queens borough of New York. Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

The app allows customers to enter a location for the job. They're then matched with a nearby shoveler (or... Shovler) who is ready to get to work. Like Uber and Lyft, which fluctuate their prices based on demand, you can expect the cost of snow removal to change day to day.

The Shovler team said their prices are set daily and depend on the amount of snowfall in the area.

The app couldn't be more welcome right now for the millions of Americans who were slammed by a winter storm over the weekend that paralyzed transportation from Alabama to New York City.

The app is available for iOS and Android — however, we'd say it's a safe bet there are no shovelers signed up in Hawaii.