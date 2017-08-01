It just goes to show: You never know who you're really talking to over e-mail.

A British e-mail prankster reportedly tricked some White House officials, including newly departed communications director Anthony Scaramucci, into believing they were chatting with other members of the Trump administration.

The e-mail prankster, who goes by @SINON_REBORN on Twitter, has been tweeting some of the alleged e-mail exchanges, which were first given to CNN. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told the network: "We take all cyber related issues very seriously and are looking into these incidents further."

Reince (me) giving @Scaramucci something to think about. He never replied haha pic.twitter.com/hutjACmogR — EMAIL PRANKSTER (@SINON_REBORN) August 1, 2017

Scaramucci did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment. In another e-mail given to CNN, the prankster claims to have posed as Jared Kushner, inviting Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert to a "soiree" in August and promising food similar to what they ate in Iraq.

"Thanks, Jared. With a promise like that, I can't refuse," Bossert allegedly replied, also including his personal email.

"I’m sure they’re not terribly thrilled to have fallen prey to this sort of thing and I hope it’s a reminder that everybody needs the security training," Michael Daniel, president of the Cyber Threat Alliance and former cyber security coordinator in the Obama Administration, told NBC News.

Other cyber experts agreed that while the tactic was simple, it's one that is still snaring people around the world every day.