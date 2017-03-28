House Set to Vote on Whether ISPs Can Sell Your Data Without Consent

A controversial measure that would allow internet service providers to sell your browsing history and habits — without your consent — is being put to a vote on Tuesday in the House of Representatives.

The scheduled vote comes less than one week after the joint resolution squeaked through the Senate on a party-line vote of 50-48.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Internet Browsing Privacy at Center of Capitol Hill Fight 1:50 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/907751491657" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

If the joint resolution passes its second critical vote in Congress, it just needs to be signed by President Donald Trump before going into effect.

Related: As the Senate Moves In on Internet Privacy, How Can You Keep Your Searches Private?

Lawmakers voting in favor of the resolution want to keep the Federal Communications Commission from enforcing rules passed last year that would ban internet, cable and mobile providers from selling your data without your consent.

CTIA, formerly the Cellular Telecommunications and Internet Association, an advocacy group for the industry, applauded the measure's sponsors last week for "seeking a common-sense and harmonized approach to protecting Americans' privacy."

"Wireless carriers are committed to safeguarding consumer privacy, and we support regulatory clarity and uniformity across our digital economy," CTIA said in a statement.

But internet privacy advocates are framing this as a battle between privacy and profits.

Kate Tummarello, a policy analyst at the Electronic Frontier Foundation said that if enacted, the new rule would be a "crushing loss for online privacy," essentially prioritizing profits over privacy.