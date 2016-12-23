With the holiday travel season in full swing, millions of people will be relying on public Wi-Fi, whether it's at a restaurant, the airport or - for a small fee - in the air. But just how safe is in-flight Wi-Fi?

We're about to find out.

Gogo, the in-flight internet company, is now inviting hackers to take a stab at hacking their internet. While that may sound counterintuitive, these hackers are the good kind, and are participating through Bugcrowd, a bug bounty company.

People use their smart devices on an American Airlines airplane, which is equipped with Gogo Inflight Internet service, en route from Miami to New York. Carlo Allegri / Reuters