Donald Trump had a social media misfire on Monday night when he mistakenly quoted the wrong account in a tweet that was intended to include his daughter, Ivanka.

The president-elect quoted a tweet from another Twitter user praising his oldest daughter: "@realDonaldTrump @Ivanka Trump is great, a woman with real character and class."

His daughter's handle, however, is @IvankaTrump, not @Ivanka.

The apparent flub gave the other Ivanka — identified as an English council worker named Ivanka Majic — an unexpected platform and doubled her Twitter followers to over 4,500.

Majic capitalized on the moment by tweeting a reply early Tuesday to Trump that "you're a man with great responsibilities. May I suggest more care on Twitter and more time learning about #climatechange."

@realDonaldTrump @drgoodspine And you're a man with great responsibilities. May I suggest more care on Twitter and more time learning about #climatechange. pic.twitter.com/kBMEGZYtig — Ivanka Majic (@ivanka) January 17, 2017

Trump has previously said that climate change, or global warming, is a hoax. In 2012, he tweeted that it "is created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive."