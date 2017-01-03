It seems there might be something more powerful out there than the CEO of the world's largest social media company.

The social media CEO has removed "atheist" from his Facebook profile and in a Christmas Day message wished all his followers a Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah.

One user replied, "Aren't you an atheist?'

"No," wrote back Zuckerberg. "I was raised Jewish and then I went through a period where I questioned things, but now I believe religion is very important."

The pivot occurs the same year Mark Zuckerberg met with the Pope. In the past Zuckerberg has posted a photo of himself praying at a Buddhist pagoda and praised that religion. His wife, Priscilla Chan, practices Buddhism.

The post generated over 28,000 user comments.