Facebook is officially a teenager!

The fledgling social network Mark Zuckerberg launched as a Harvard student turned 13 years old on Saturday.

It's hard to imagine a world without Facebook, where an average of 1.23 billion people go every single day to catch up with friends and find out what's happening in the world.

Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg poses at Harvard University on May 14, 2004. Rick Friedman / Corbis via Getty Images

Here's a look back at 13 people, milestones and moments that helped shape the Facebook we know today. Awww... They sure do grow up fast, don't they?

Starting a Social Network

Mark Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, Chris Hughes and Eduardo Saverin launched "The Facebook" on February 4, 2004. The social network was initially limited to fellow Harvard students. The next month, Facebook expanded to Stanford, Columbia, and Yale.

The Beloved Facebook Wall Is Born

Imagine how different birthdays would be if Facebook hadn't launched the wall feature on September 1, 2004.

One Million Users

By December 2004, one million people were active on Facebook. That's cool and all, but you know what's cooler? One billion.

Expanding Networks

In 2005, Facebook expanded to over 800 universities and added high school networks.

Name Change

The Facebook ditched the article and became known as Facebook, effective September 20, 2005. It just has a better ring to it, don't you think?

Facebook Photos

How did we manage before we were able to see photos of friends' lunches and babies every single day? Facebook Photos made its debut on October 1, 2005.

Facebook Goes Mobile

Facebook was ahead of the curve and launched for mobile devices in 2006. It's proven to be a smart move. Facebook reported that 84 percent of its advertising revenue for Q4 in 2016 was from mobile users.

News Feed Launches

At the time News Feed launched, Facebook had around eight million users. Usage of the site doubled overnight.

It's hard to think of Facebook without News Feed, but not everyone was initially thrilled.

An estimated one million users joining "Facebook News Feed protest groups" arguing the feature was too intrusive, showing every little moment, including who friended whom, and break-ups.

Making Money

Much of Facebook's revenue comes from advertising. In November 2007, Facebook launched a self-service platform, making it easy for businesses to put their advertisements on Facebook.

It has paid off. During its most recent earnings call, Facebook reported $8.81 billion in revenue during its quarterly earnings, $8.63 billion of which was from advertising.