The nude photo investigation that rocked the Marine Corps this week has shed light on Facebook's secret groups, a private and otherwise dark corner of the social network used by 1.86 billion people across the world.

Related: Nude Photo Posts of Female Marines Being Investigated by NCIS

At the center of it all is a secret Facebook group called "Marines United," where members allegedly shared nude photos of service women, along with lewd and lascivious comments.

While secret groups are, of course, held to the same standards as everything else on Facebook, it is obviously more difficult to know what possibly surreptitious activity is happening if the group is — well, secret.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed Marine Nude Photo Scandal: Sec. Mattis 'Troubled' by Allegations 1:28 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/891463747863" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Marines United, which was said to have tens of thousands of members and open to male service members and veterans, included "revenge porn, creepy stalker-like photos taken of girls in public, talk about rape, racist comments and just straight BS," according to a Reddit member who said he was added to the group and appalled at what he found.

It's unknown how many secret groups exist on Facebook; however, they tend to run the gamut from bachelorette party planning and local Mom groups to safe spaces for people tackling a shared challenge, such as depression or addiction.

Perhaps one of the most famous secret groups, Pantsuit Nation — a space for Hillary Clinton supporters that materialized during the presidential campaign — has 3.9 million members.

What Is a Secret Group?

A secret group is different than an old school or closed group, since members have to be added by other members, adding an extra layer of vetting to get in the front door.

While these groups have administrators, policing all of the content may present a challenge, according to Jen Golbeck, a professor at the University of Maryland's College of Information Studies.