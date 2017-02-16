Don't ask, don't get, right? On that principle, seven-year-old Chloe Bridgewater, who lives in Hereford, UK, wrote a letter to Google asking for a job.

"After seeing images of Google offices with their bean bags, go-karts and slides, my 7-year-old daughter decided to write to Google to see if they would give her a job," Andy Bridgewater wrote on LinkedIn.

Bridgewater provided CNBC with the original letter, addressed to "google boss":

Like a skilled job seeker, Chloe discusses her own qualifications ("I like computers") and explains why she believes she would be a good fit for the company. She even provides references: "My teachers tell my mum and dad that I am very good in class and am good at my spelling, reading, and my sums."

She also mentions that this is not only her first application but virtually her first letter: "I have only ever sent one other and that was to Father Christmas."

The letter caught the eye of Google's CEO Sundar Pichai, who wrote back with encouragement: "I think if you keep working hard and following your dreams, you can accomplish everything you set your mind to — from working at Google to swimming in the Olympics.

"I look forward to receiving your job application when you are finished with school!"

A Google spokesperson confirmed to CNBC that the letter is, in fact, the real deal.