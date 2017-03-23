Feedback
ABC News Twitter Account Hit by Profane, Trump-Supporting Hackers

by Lucy Bayly

ABC News and GMA Twitter accounts were hit by hackers Thursday, who posted a string of profanity-laced fake news reports and professed support for President Donald Trump.

Image: ABC News Twitter account
ABC News

The early morning tweets followed various themes, at first saying the perpetrators were Russian hackers, then calling Trump "our lord and savior" and claiming the rapper Tyler the Creator had died, before degenerating into general profanity and nonsense.

As the embattled Twitter account administrators furiously attempted to delete the tweets as fast as they showed up, the hackers taunted them with "Secure ur stuff man haha" and "Stop deleting our sh** bruh, we too cool for dis treatment."

The corporation's PR site acknowledged the hack and said it had resolved the issue:

Lucy Bayly
