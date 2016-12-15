Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed Yahoo: Data From 1 Billion Accounts Stolen in Newly-Disclosed Hack 1:27 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/833297475753" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Verizon may be backing out of its $4.83 billion deal to buy Yahoo, reported Bloomberg on Thursday.

The driving factor in any about-turn is likely Wednesday's revelation that more than a billion accounts were breached in 2013. That announcement came less than three months after the internet giant admitted to a previous data breach that hit 500,000 accounts — at the time, the largest ever hack; but now eclipsed by yesterday's information.

The data stolen from the newly revealed breach includes names, email addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth, hashed passwords and, in some instances, encrypted or unencrypted security questions and answers.

Related: I Have a Yahoo Account. What Do I Do Now?

Verizon told CNBC on Wednesday, "As we've said all along, we will evaluate the situation as Yahoo continues its investigation. We will review the impact of this new development before reaching any final conclusions."

Shares of Yahoo fell by almost 5 percent on the news, while Verizon shares started to rise.