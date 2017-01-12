Amazon announced Thursday plans to create 100,000 full-time jobs in the U.S. over the next 18 months. The move would bring the e-commerce giant's workforce to more than 280,000.

A worker at an Amazon shipping center in Schertz, Texas. Robert Daemmrich Photography | Corbis | Getty Images

The company said in a release that the "full-time, full-benefit" jobs "are for people all across the country and with all types of experience, education and skill levels — from engineers and software developers to those seeking entry-level positions and on-the-job training."

Many will be staffing fulfillment centers in states where sites are currently under construction, like Texas, California and New Jersey, the release said. Others will involve cloud technology, logistics, and machine learning, the release said. The company also pledged to hire 25,000 veterans and military spouses over the next five years.

One of Amazon's biggest global rivals — Chinese Alibaba — also recently pledged to create one million jobs in the United States over the next five years.