One week after the surprise announcement Amazon is buying Whole Foods, the company announced its next target: your closet.

Amazon is testing new subscription box service called Amazon Prime Wardrobe will send clothes to your home, allowing you to try on clothes before you buy them. Keep what you want and send back the rest for free within a week.

Amazon Prime Wardrobe. Margaret Malandruccolo / Amazon

The new service allows customers to pick three to 15 items to be sent to their home for them to try. If they keep five or more items, they'll receive a 20 percent discount.

The move positions Amazon to compete with clothing subscription services like Stitch Fix and Trunk Club. It also continues Amazon's inroads on traditional retailer's turf, making it easier for customers to shop without visiting a brick and mortar store.

Amazon is expected to have 16.2 percent of the U.S. clothing market by 2021, according to a report by Cowen & Company.