In perhaps a genius or infuriating move, Burger King's new commercial will trigger your Google Home or Android phone, to get the smart assistant to tell you more about the Whopper.

The 15-second advertisement, which was released on Wednesday, begins with an actor dressed as a Burger King employee letting you know he doesn't have enough time to explain "all the fresh ingredients in the Whopper sandwich."

He has an idea, beckons the camera closer and utters those magic words that are going to either make you hungry or annoy you so much you settle on a Big Mac instead.

"OK Google, what is the Whopper burger?"

If your Google Home is within earshot, it will begin reading you the ingredients of a Whopper. Considering Google's assistant is reading the Whopper information from Wikipedia, it's feasible the company's stunt could backfire since anyone can edit Wikipedia.

It's certainly not the first time a commercial has triggered a smart speaker, however this may be the first time a major company is intentionally trying to make your tech talk to you — whether you like it or not.