These days, no one may know you better than... Facebook.

Love it or loathe it, today, which is Data Privacy Day, is a good reminder to check in on what data you're actually sharing online. You may be surprised at how much of a window into your personal life you're actually giving the outside world.

Facebook wants to make privacy settings as painless as possible and is rolling out new tools for most users today, providing an easier way to manage how much they want to share on Facebook.

With just over a billion people surfing Facebook on their smartphones every day, the revamped Privacy Basics are being optimized for that tiny screen in your pocket.

"You will see your privacy settings and a shortcuts tool built in a way that is accessible on mobile," Rob Sherman, deputy chief privacy officer at Facebook, told NBC News.

In the past, controlling your privacy settings could be a somewhat confusing task, but Facebook's new additions are aiming to streamline the process.

The revised features aim to make Facebook's 1.8 billion-and-counting users even more privacy savvy, with 32 interactive guides in nearly four dozen languages, teaching people how to use the array of privacy filters Facebook has in place. There is even a tutorial to make users understand how their profile looks to friends and the general public.