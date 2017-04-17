If only Snap CEO Evan Spiegel's alleged words about the app being "only for rich people" could disappear just like all of those Snapchats being sent.

The recently unsealed contents of a lawsuit brought by a former employee have angered Snapchat users in India, after it was alleged Spiegel, the world's youngest self-made billionaire, said he did not want to "expand into poor countries like India."

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Billions for Snapchat: Shares Soar As Social Media Company Goes Public 1:43 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/888936515850" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

"This is ridiculous," fired back a spokesperson for Snap on Monday. "Obviously Snapchat is for everyone! It's available worldwide to download for free. Those words were written by a disgruntled former employee. We are grateful for our Snapchat community in India and around the world."

The remarks were contained in a complaint filed in January by Anthony Pompliano, a former employee of Snap, who is suing the now-public company for attempting to "destroy his career and reputation."

Related: Snap IPO Set to Make Snapchat Co-Founders Into Overnight Billionaires

Pompliano's lawsuit also includes allegations Snap inflated its user metrics and that Spiegel's alleged comments about not wanting to go to India were made when he suggested exploring new markets.

"Snap did not give investors misstated user metrics back in 2015; nor did Snap employees commit any of the panoply of alleged bad acts that litter Pompliano's complaint. Snap will demonstrate as much at the appropriate time in the appropriate forum," the company said in the unsealed complaint.

Snap has also been hitting back on Twitter, retweeting some users who are supporting the company. "Ppl outraged over ONE claim with no proof?" one person wrote.

Other users took to Twitter to air their distaste.